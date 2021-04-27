Darrell E. (Gene) Dennison, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell E. (Gene) Dennison, age 85, of Braceville, passed away into eternal life on Monday, April 26, 2021 of natural causes with his family by his side.

Gene was born October 6, 1935 in Riffle, West Virginia son of the late Ed and Velma (Shavers) Dennison.

Darrell married the love of his life, Donna M. Stewart on July 14, 1972 and was blessed with 43 years of marriage together before her passing on July 15, 2015.

Gene worked at Copperweld Steel in the Etch house for 31 years before he retired in 1986.

He loved to fish, golf and bowl. But most of all he loved his family.

Memories of Darrell will be carried on by his loving family; his daughters Deborah (Harvey) Stassinis of North Carolina; Gail (Edgar) Alderman of Nebraska; Sheri Leigh of Warren; Judith (Kevin) Findley of Braceville; Robin Murphy of Cleveland; his sons Scott (Elizabeth) Dennison of Warren; and Michael (Alice) Bischoff of New Mexico; Sisters Patricia (John) Bayus of Leavittsburg; Linda (Daniel) Lawrence of Newton Falls; brother Dale (Dorothy) of Warren; along with his 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by brothers Charles, William, Gerald and sisters Naomi and Donna.

There will only be graveside services held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Braceville Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

Darrell will be laid to rest next to his wife Donna in Braceville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

