Daniel Thomas Zigmont, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Thomas Zigmont, age 62 of Lakewood, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic of natural causes.

He was born on December 8, 1956 in Newton Falls, Ohio the son of the late Donald L. Zigmont and Eileen May (Kilroy) Zigmont.

He has lived in Lakewood, Ohio since 2002, formerly of Champion, Ohio.

He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1975.

Daniel worked as a registered nurse at the Cleveland Clinic for 28 years and retired in 2017.

He loved to go biking, swimming and enjoyed gardening.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Thomas Zigmont.

He is survived by four sisters, Karen (Jeff) Bodenlos of Parma, Ohio, Mary (Larry) Carson of Girard, Ohio, Janet (Ron) Fiore of Howland, Ohio and Susan (Tom) Caldwell of Champion, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

As Dan wished, no calling hours will be held and private services will be at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township, where he will be laid to rest.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

