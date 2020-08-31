Daniel A. Morar, Sr., Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel A. Morar, Sr., age 89 of Braceville, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on May 1, 1931 in Braceville, Ohio, the son of the late George Morar, Sr. and Rafe Morar.

Daniel married the love of his life, Frances L. Gordon on July 19, 1952 and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage together until she passed away on July 15, 2011.

He was a graduate of Braceville High School in the Class of 1949.

A lifetime resident of Braceville, he worked as a farmer, high school custodian and a school bus driver, all for the Braceville and LaBrae School districts. Also he was a Braceville Volunteer Firefighter for over 20 years.

He loved to go square dancing with his wife, camping, woodworker, crafts and baking.

Daniel and his wife also worked for the Farm & Dairy Club at all the local fairs in town.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances; one son, Daniel A. Morar, Jr.; one daughter,: Cathy Morar; two brothers, George and Virgil Morar; one sister, Virginia Patton; one grandson, Daniel Mark Morar and one great-great-granddaughter, Willow Morar.

Daniel is survived by one son, Albert (Sandra) Morar of Leavittsburg, Ohio, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.



Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.

A private graveside service will be at a later date.

He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Frances, at Braceville Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

