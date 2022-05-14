WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dana F. Morrison, age 62, formerly of Windham, passed away suddenly due to an automobile accident on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

He was born on January 11, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late John Franklin Morrison II and Marilyn Jean (Oresick) Morrison.

Dana has lived in Akron for the last 3 years and was employed at Ferriot as a Mold Setter.

He enjoyed cutting hair as a certified barber, listening to music, playing chess and poker, lifting weights, reading, animals and eating healthy.

Dana is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Ryan

He is survived by two sisters, Cheryl Heckman of Warren, Kim and John Novak of Hiram, Ohio; three brothers, Allan and Cyndi Gordon of Southington, Jeff and Shawna Gordon of Delaware, Ohio and John Morrison III of Warren; his fiancé, Cheryl A. Held of Akron and three grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444, (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

