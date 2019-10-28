Dale Morgan Barrett, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale M. Barrett, age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Dale was born April 5, 1938 to Edward and LidaBelle Barrett at the family farm on Nutt Avenue in Georges Township, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Uniontown High School.

Dale retired from General Motors in 1995. He then became a “body man” in his later years. He enjoyed fixing cars. Dale rebuilt numerous late model cars. He also delivered produce to many local flea markets as he worked for his friend at Freddie’s Produce.

Dale was a generous man not only with his family but anyone he ever met.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 54 years, Mildred (Bucci) Barrett; his two sons, Curtis (Sami) Barrett of Carrollton and Patrick (Jennifer) Barrett of Warren; his daughter, Melissa Barrett of Niles; his four grandchildren, Jeremy (Lana) Barrett, Stacy (Chris Rouleau) Johnson, Shelyn Barrett and Dustin Pierson; seven great-grandchildren, Annabelle Haines, Aaleyah, Kobie, Koda and Luke Barrett, Zayn Ledford and CJ Rouleau and his brother, Regis Barrett of Brookpark, Ohio.

Dale is preceeded in death by his parents; 11 brothers and sisters and one son, Jon Marietta.

Per Dale’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. A Memorial service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH. 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

