LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen Sue Duffy, age 70, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Newton Falls of natural causes.

On November 7, 1951 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Edward Charles and Cora Annabella (Blose) Duffy were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Colleen.

Colleen worked as an auto worker at General Motors for several years before retiring in 2000.

She enjoyed watching TV and raising her grandkids.

Memories will be carried on by her loving family: her son, David Duffy of Newton Falls; her brother, Benjamin Harrison Blakely of Farmington; her sisters, Margaret Ann Cottrill of Pittsburgh, Alice Mae Duffy Werkin of Linesville, Pennsylvania, Mary Elizabeth Scott of Austin, Texas, Donna Jean Riley of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania and Besty Harrison Bright of Lockbourne, Ohio; three grandchildren, David Allen Duffy, Jr., Mason Andrew Duffy and Rayna Duffy and their mother, April Marsh.

Colleen is preceeded in death by her parents and one sister, Rose Marie Showers.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

