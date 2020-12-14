Clyde William Stimpert, Newton Falls, Ohio

Clyde William Stimpert, age 88 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday December 12, 2020 at the Windsor House of Champion.

He was born on June 28, 1932 in Ravenna, Ohio the son of the late Clyde Raymond Stimpert and Florence Anna (Miller) Stimpert. Clyde had lived in Newton Falls most of his life, working at Denman Tire for 41 years before retiring in June 28, 1991.

He married the love of his life Fern Marie Cummings on January 12, 1957 and they enjoyed the past 62 years of marriage together until she passed away on August 8, 2019.

Clyde was a member of the Newton Falls First Church of God, where he taught Sunday School and also was an Usher. He enjoyed helping with the boy scouts and bowling. Most of all he loved watching his sons and grandchildren play sports, especially baseball & softball. Clyde would always have a camera around his neck taking pictures.

He is survived by his 5 children: Dave Allen Stimpert of Warren, Lillie & Charles Woodyard of Champion; Glenn William Stimpert of Howland, Donald & Diana Stimpert of Howland, Mark & Julie Stimpert of Newton Falls; his sister Jennie Roberts of Southington; his grandchildren: Matthew & Danielle Woodyard, Steven & Wendy Stimpert, Gregory & Stacy Woodyard, Tyler, Nicholas, McKenzie, Arielle, Breeona, Eulissa, Jacob, Jaden, and Gianna Stimpert, and his great-grandchildren: Emma, Gabrielle and Waylon Woodyard.

Clyde is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Fern, and 1 brother Jerry Allen Stimpert.

Calling hours will be at the First Church of God 426 West Broad St. Newton Falls, OH 44444 on Thursday Dec.17, 2020 from 4:00- 6:00pm. Funeral services will immediately follow at 6:00pm with Rev. Dwaine Miller officiating. Clyde will be laid to rest next to his wife Fern at Newton Falls Cemetery. The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 in Clyde’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may view Clyde’s obituary online or to send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Clyde William Stimpert, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.