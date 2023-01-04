NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clyde R. Higgins, age 80 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Arbor’s at Stow Nursing Home in Stow, Ohio.

He was born on December 28, 1942 in New Martinsville, West Virginia, the son of the late Homer Ray Higgins and Opal Gladys (Calvert) Higgins.

Clyde spent most of his life in Newton Falls and graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class of 1961.

After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served his country from 1961- 1964.

He then married the love of his life, Jana Deane Fife on August 19, 1965 and they have enjoyed the past 57 years of marriage together.

Clyde worked as a pipefitter at Thomas Steel Strip Corp. for more than 32 years and retired in 2009.

He was a member of the Local Steelworkers Union, the 2 cylinder club and the Trumbull County Farm Bureau.

Clyde loved anything John Deere (especially tractors), blue grass music, camping and growing sweet corn to give to his friends or anyone else.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ronnie, Raymond and Alva Higgins and one sister, Dorothy Warwick.

He is survived by his wife, Jana D. Higgins of Newton Falls; two sons, Clyde G. Higgins of Leavittsburg, Ohio and David (April) Higgins of Newton Falls; four brothers, Jerry (Denise) Higgins of Champion, Ohio, Shirl (Doris) Higgins of Newton Falls, Delmas (Rose) Higgins of Newton Falls and Dean (Karen) Higgins of North Jackson, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Shirley Higgins of Champion; four grandchildren, Charles and Amelia Higgins, Makenzie and Samantha Luikart and many nieces, nephews and extended family the Elliott’s, the Kazimer’s, the Hopkins and close friends.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jennifer Dorn officiating. Calling hours will be from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to services.

Clyde will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations be made to either: the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231, or the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, in his memory.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

