Clyde Morgan Lay, Pricetown, Ohio – Obituary

PRICETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clyde Morgan Lay, age 73 of Pricetown passed away into eternal life on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at University Hospital of Ravenna of natural causes.

On August 13, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, Harry & Mary Jane (Williams) Lay were blessed with the birth of their son Clyde.

Clyde married the love of his life, Dorothy Phillips on September 11, 1965 and they were blessed with 54 years of marriage together.

Clyde had lived in Pricetown all his life working as a guard at Thomas Steel for 43 years before retiring in 2008. He was a member of the US Army serving during the Vietnam War.

Clyde was also a member of Pricetown Methodist Church and the American Legion #737 in Lake Milton.

He loved and participated in all sports, he especially loved watching the grandkids play sports. He often coached, kept score & stats for the games. In 1980 he and Ron Clark started the Harry M. Lay roundball classic.

Memories of Clyde will be carried on by his loving family; his wife Dorothy of Pricetown; his daughter Lori & Brad Metts of Lake Milton; his sons Larry & Paulette Lay of Fort Wayne, IN, Lance & Jennifer Lay of Diamond; his sisters Jane & Gary Fife of Pricetown, Ginger & David Koupal Newton Falls; lifelong friend and the brother he never had Ron Clark; his grandchildren Danielle Negro, Samantha Metts, Brittney & Scott Rutti, Jacob Lay, Ian Lay, Sebastian Lay, and Harrison Lay and his great-grandchildren Jack Negro and Mary Jane Negro.

Clyde is preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Joyce Davis.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Pricetown United Methodist Church from 5 to 7 p.m., where funeral services will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Clyde will be laid to rest in Rittman Cemetery.

The family asks that all contributions go in the form of donations to the American Heart Association 15120 Collections Center Drive Chicago, IL 60693.

