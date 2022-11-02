GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clinton L. Steerman age 86 of Garrettsville went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Monday October 31, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on August 2, 1936 in Junior, WV the son of the late Brewer B. Steerman and Clara Neva (Regester) Steerman.

Clinton married Gladys L. Burkhart on October 16, 1958 and they have enjoyed 64 years of marriage together.

Clinton has lived in Garrettsville since 1956, formerly of Junior, West Virginia where he graduated from Belington High School in the Class of 1955.

He worked as a line operator at Polson Rubber for 23 years, he then worked as a mechanic at Kroger’s Bakery in Solon until his retirement in 2004.

Clinton was a member of the Cleveland Local Teamsters Union 507.

He loved fishing, hunting, playing pool, and spending time with his family and friends. Clint was a loving family man and great friend to many. He will forever be missed especially his great hugs, kisses and loving smile.

Clinton is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife: Helen Darlene Steerman, two sisters: Norma Jarvis, Iowana Shomo, a granddaughter: Peggy Sommers,: son-in-law: Fletcher Cummings, and brother-in-law: Charles Shomo.

He is survived by: his wife: Gladys L. Steerman of Garrettsville, daughters: Lillian Stropki of Columbus, Ohio, June Cummings (Greg Dienes) of Chardon, Ohio, Teresa & Kenny Warren of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Joyce Perry (Leroy Kellar) of Garrettsville, Ohio, Laura Steerman of Garrettsville, Ohio, son: Steve Steerman (Colleen Nottingham) of Garrettsville, Ohio, sister: Donna and Edward Stonicker of Natural Bridge, Viginia, brother in laws: Franklin Jarvis, Fred (Chris) Burkhart 11 grandchildren: Christy and (Nick C.) Dalpizas, Danny and Betsey Reed, Nick (Nichole) Reed, Angie Gunnoe, Carrie Steerman, Jeromy Steerman, Dustin (Bessy) Ellison, Cindy Berg, Mike Berg, Amy (Mike)Sommers, Chrissy (Chris L) McCoy, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday November 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Lowe officiating. Calling hours will be two hours prior from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Harrington Cemetery in Nelson Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com