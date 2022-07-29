NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence G Bodnar, 86, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born in Monroe, Michigan on June 27, 1936, the son of the late Paul and Elizabeth Bodnar.

Afterward, they moved to Ohio, where Clarence graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1955. He continued his education at Youngstown State University to become an art teacher.

1972 was an exciting year for Clarence. He met his future wife, Gun Hermansson and earned his teaching certificate on September 1, 1972. They were married on July 23, 1973 and she passed away on June 1, 2021, after 47 years of marriage together.

Clarence and his wife, Gun, traveled much of the country living in California and Arizona and finally settled down in Newton Falls.

While raising his two sons, Clarence worked as a jewelry maker, as a school teacher for Windham Schools, and ultimately retired from Denman Tire.

He enjoyed art and had a passion for creativity. This love would be displayed in his household projects, Halloween costumes for his sons, his jewelry, his sculptures and his paintings. He became a grandfather in 2008 when his grandson, Wesley G. Bodnar was born. Clarence enjoyed spending time with his grandson and his beloved friends.

He is survived by his sons, Kenneth C. (Amber) Bodnar of Cortland and Richard C. (Susan Froussine) Bodnar of Newton Falls and a grandson, Wesley G. Bodnar.

Clarence is preceded in death by his wife, Gun Bodnar and a brother, Raymond.

Cremation has taken place and private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, Clarence would have wanted donations to be made to the St. Labre Indian School in Montana (www.stlabre.org).

