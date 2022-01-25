NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara J. Sembach, age 93 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at her daughter’s residence.

She was born on September 27, 1928 in Coaldale, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Howard N. Oliphant and Marie A. (Robertshaw) Oliphant.

Clara has lived in Newton Falls for over 65 years formerly of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, where she went to high school and graduated in 1946.

She married the love of her life, Lawrence J. (Butch) Sembach on January 20, 1949 and they had enjoyed 53 years of marriage until his death on January 22, 2002.

Clara worked as a harness builder for Packard Electric in Warren for 30 years and retired in 1987.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, gardening, fishing, bird watching, metal detecting, watching Dr. Pol on TV and especially spending time with her family.

Clara is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence; two sons, Larry (Carolyn) Sembach and David Sembach and three sisters, Anna Mae Edmonds, Mary Lou Helfrich and Frieda Zakarosky.

She is survived by one daughter, Karen (Steven) Oyster of Alliance, Ohio; seven grandchildre, Joshua (Laura) Oyster, Adam (Mara) Oyster, Ally Oyster, Megan (Jake) McPhail, Steven Bate, Matt (Janet) Bate and David Sembach; ten great-grandchildren, Lauren, Gabe, Lily, Sam, Claire, Mackenzie, Dalton, Dillon, Ella and Avery; a special friend, Patty Flanigan of Newton Falls and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Aultman Alliance Hospice, 200 East State Street, Alliance, OH 44601, or Trumbull Mobile Meals in her memory.

