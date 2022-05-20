LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher G. Kinsey age 54 of Lake Milton passed away into eternal rest on Thursday May 19, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Austintown.

He was born on September 26, 1967 in Akron, Ohio the son of George W. and Candace J. (Rose) Kinsey.

Chris moved to Lake Milton in 1981 from Tallmadge and worked as a machinist at Colonial Machine and Glunt Industries.

Christopher was a member of the Lakeview Assembly of God Church in Lake Milton.

He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Jefferson County Hunting and Fishing Club.

His greatest enjoyment in life was family, friends and fishing. He could catch fish on Lake Milton when no one else could. He would always bring home fish for his mother to enjoy. He would help out on fishing charters on Lake Erie right up to last week. He also enjoyed his chili made from his deer meat.



Christopher is survived by his mother, Candace of Lake Milton, one sister Tara (Lee) Collins of Lake Milton; nieces and nephews; Kristi Brown, Charlie Collins, Ashley Allison and Tyler Collins and six great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, George.



The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Lakeview Assembly of God Church in Lake Milton. Paston Nathan Bacorn will officiate the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the church. Christopher will be laid to rest at the Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 22, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.