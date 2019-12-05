Cheyenne Marie Stewart, Windham, Ohio

WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheyenne Marie Stewart, age 21 of Windham passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her home in Newton Falls.

She was born on Dec. 22. 1997 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Kelly William Friend and Ada Maria (Stewart) Friend.

Cheyenne graduated from Windham High School in the Class of 2015. She has lived in Newton Falls for the last 2 months, formerly of Windham, Ohio.

Cheyenne worked for Ryan Staffing as a temp worker and worked at many different factories.

Cheyenne was a member of the House of Praise Church in Newton Falls.

She loved listening to classical music, dancing, drawing, writing, painting, taking selfies of herself, goofing off, and making funny faces. Cheyenne loved herself, had a positive attitude on life and was a very out going person. She is preceded in death by her brother: Benjamin William Stewart.

She is survived by: her mother and father: Ada & Kelly Friend of West Farmington, Ohio, 1 sister: Amanda Friend of West Farmington, Ohio and 1 brother: Justin Stewart of West Farmington, Ohio.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Sunday Dec. 8, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Monday Dec. 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Dennis Stewart officiating the service.

Cheyenne will be laid to rest at Windham Twp. Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

