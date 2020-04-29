Charles Williams Grimm, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, April 27, 2020, Charles W. Grimm was called from his earthly home in Leavittsburg, Ohio to his eternal life in Heaven.

Charles was born in Newburg West Virginia to Elmer (Jack) and Mary (Laurue) Grimm on November 18, 1928.

When he was six, the family moved to Tacy, West Virginia where he lived until 1955. He moved his family to Ohio to work for Republic Steel until he retired in 1970.



On April 14, 1948 he married the love of his life, Almogene Lou Upton, whom he was married to for 62 years before she preceded him to Heaven.

They had eight children, Kathy of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Steve (Jeanette) Grimm, Randy (Debbie) Grimm, Debi Grimm, Tim (Traci) Grimm, Penny (Steve) Karr and Rob (Amanda) Grimm, all from the Warren area and Jeffery Grimm who preceded him to eternal life in 2012 along with three brothers and two sisters. He has 37 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Charles loved to hunt and fish with his children. His favorite hunting trips were to West Virginia over Thanksgiving to hunt with his sons. He always looked forward to the Grimm annual fishing trip with all his children but especially with his girls, he always laughed at us girls because we talked, laughed and ate more than fished. He loved watching his grandkids and great-grandkids and catching fish.



Dad you will be sadly missed by all of your kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and the two great-grandkids on their way. We know mom and Jeff wrapped their loving arms around you to welcome you to Heaven.

Cremation has taken place and Charles will be laid to rest in a private service at Cross Roads Methodist Church, in Tacy, West Virginia.



Contributions may be made to Cross Roads Church Cemetery Fund, in memory of Charles W. Grimm.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

