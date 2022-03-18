PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Fincham, age 77 of Paris Township, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Newton Falls.

He was born on September 12, 1944 in Braxton County, West Virginia, the son of the late Fred Hall Fincham and Audra Alice (Nicholson) Fincham.

Charles graduated from Burnsville High School in the Class of 1964.

He married Vicky Lynn Posey on December 22, 1984 and they have enjoyed 37 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Paris Township since 1972, formerly of Ravenna, Ohio.

Charles owned and operated Eagle Truck Repair in Edinburg Township and worked as a diesel mechanic for many years. Then he worked for East Manufacturing in Randolph for five years and retired in 2012.

Charles enjoyed mowing his yard and playing blue grass music.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Charles is survived by his wife, Vicky L. Fincham of Paris Township; one son, Jeffrey (Michelle) Fincham of Denver, North Carolina; one sister, Carol (Phillip) Cook of Weston, West Virginia and one grandson, Riley Fincham of Newton Falls.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jennifer Dorn officiating.

Calling hours will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Newton Falls.

