Charles Harry Smith, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Harry Smith, age 81, of Lake Milton passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Center.

He was born on April 26, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the late Charles Daniel Smith and Florence (Moorehead) Smith.

He married Dorothy Mae Johns on Dec.ember 29, 1986 and they enjoyed 30 years of marriage together until she passed away on October 16, 2017. He worked at General Motors in Lordstown since 1966 and retired in 1997.

Memories of Charles will be carried on by his loving family; his daughter Dawn & (David) Larkin of Boardman, Tammi and (Randy Stillwagon) Wilson of Struthers,Kescha and (John) Ayres of Austintown; his son Ronald Dance of Colorado. 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Grace Adams, his brother Thomas Smith and a granddaughter Lauren Dance.

Charles was a member of the U S Army.

He was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed fishing , hunting, and his Ham Radio. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Per Charles’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

