Charles E. Lilly, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Lilly, age 75, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on November 3, 1944 in Grassy Meadows, West Virginia, the son of the late Ralph William Lilly and Dorothy Ann (Buckland) Lilly.

Charles served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1962-1966.

After returning home, he married Kris A. Bainum on December 23, 1966 and they have enjoyed the past 53 years of marriage together.

Charles worked as a buncher at Delphi Packard Electric for 40 years retiring in 2007.

He loved computers, canoe racing, shooting his muzzleloader and he loved all wildlife and the outdoors.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael Lilly and one brother, Frank Lilly.

He is survived by his wife, Kris A. Lilly of Newton Falls; one daughter, Joely (William) Braham of Newton Falls; one son, Jeff (Linda) Lilly of Niles, Ohio; one sister, Cora (Sue) Davis of Beckley, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Riley Fincham, Nic Lilly and Nick Deimling and two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Audreille.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

He will be laid to rest beside his son, Michael Lilly, in Newton Falls Cemetery.

