Charles “Dick” Thompson, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. (Dick) Thompson, age 79, of Braceville passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

He was born on March 2, 1942 in Alliance, Ohio, the son of the late William N. Thompson, Sr. and Nellie May (Cunningham) Thompson. Dick lived in Braceville since 1978, formerly of Newton Falls.

He graduated from Kent State University in 1970 with a Masters Degree in Education. He worked at Newton Falls High School as a Teacher in Industrial Arts then he became the School Guidance Counselor for over 30 years retiring in 1995.

During the summers prior to retirement, he was a Charter Boat Fishing Captain on Lake Erie for over ten years.

Dick cherished fishing on Mosquito Lake, squirrel hunting with his dogs and spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman his entire life.

Dick is preceded in death by only his parents.

He is survived by a daughter, Terri Richmond of Warren; a son, Victor (Heather) Thompson of Cedaredge, Colorado; a brother, William (Sonny) and Mary Thompson, Jr. of Newton Falls and a grandson, Kyle Richmond of Warren.

Per Dick’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Jon Pratt officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

