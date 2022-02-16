WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Ray Benson, age 71, of Windham, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the University Hospital Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.

He was born on January 31, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Pete Benson and Violet (Henthorn) Benson.

Chuck married Diane Lynn Bowers on October 30, 1978 and they enjoyed 26 years of marriage together until she passed away on September 21, 2004.

He has lived in Windham for over 40 years, formerly of Southington.

Chuck worked as an aluminum welder for East Manufacturing in Randolph for 28 years and retired in 2016.

He loved fishing, hunting and especially playing with all his grandkids.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Diane; one son, Robert Hawkins; three sisters, Elora Benson, Juanita Whitmore and Iris Duncan and three brothers, Bernard (Bud) Benson, Harold Benson and Pete Benson, Jr.

He is survived by his son, Shannon Benson of Windham; Harold Casseday III of Newton Falls; Robert (Brianna) Smithley, Jr. of Windham; six daughters, Lisa (William) Gantz of Vienna, Ohio, Jamie (James) Goodwin of Howland, Melissa (Michael) Feldhouse of Warren, Jodie Hawkins of Nelson, Ohio, Chasty Benson of Anderson, Indiana and Niomi Strader of Newton Falls; three sisters, Naida Carpenter of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Lois (Kay) Hilton of Rootstown, Ohio and Shela Bailey of Orwell, Ohio; his girlfriend, Debra Lynn Smithley of Windham; 28 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday February 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan Skinner officiating. Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., prior to services.

He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Diane, at Windham Cemetery.

Chuck was well loved by all of his family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

