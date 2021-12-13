BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Jordan, Jr., 96 of Braceville, passed away peacefully in his sleep under the wonderful care of hospice on Friday, December 10, 2021 with his family by his side.

He was born on December 25, 1924 in Freedom, Portage County to Charles H. Jordan, Sr. and Ellen E. (Olmstead) Jordan.

After high school, he joined the U.S. Army during WWII and was a member the 83rd Infantry Division serving in Europe from 1944-1945. For his service Chuck was awarded several wartime medals including the Bronze Star.

He worked at Wean Engineering in Warren starting as a draftsman, then project engineer and ended as V.P. of Overseas Sales and retired in 1985.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Newton Falls.

He was a 70-year member of the Newton Falls Masonic Lodge #462 and he was a former Commander of the American Legion in Braceville. He also served as a Trustee in Braceville Township. He was Boy Scout Master for Troop #64 in Braceville and he led the combined Trumbull County Boy Scout troops that went to the 1964 National Jamboree at Valley Forge, Pennslvania.

He grew up in Nelson Township and lived most of his life in Braceville.

His interests include woodworking; as he made several beautiful pieces of furniture for his family. He was also an avid horseman having participated for years in trail rides across the country.

He married Madeline D. Harper on Octoberr 11, 1946 and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage until she passed in 2003.

He is survived by three children: a daughter, Carol (Thomas) Orwig of Howland and sons, Kenneth Jordan of Braceville and Robert (Lisa) Jordan of Valley Grove, West Virginia. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Tina (Sean) Craigo, Thomas Orwig, Jr. and Timothy (Vickie) Orwig, Kevin Jordan and Matthew Jordan; seven great-grandchildren, Taylor and Jenna Craigo, Chad and Zack Orwig and Owen Orwig and stepgreat-grandchildren, Emily and Ben Klaus. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, his sister-in-law, Launa Brunstetter and brother-in-law, James Paisley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard Jordan and sister, Donna Paisley.

In September 2008 he married Sandra K. Wells. He is survived by Sandra and her three children, James and Jeffrey Wells, of Windham and John (Ginna) Wells of Monroe, Ohio and grandchildren, Aaron and Ashley Wells.

Funeral services will be at the First Baptist Church, 2640 South Canal Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 on Thursday December 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Spurlock officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

The family is requesting that social distancing and masks be worn at all times at the church.

Chuck will be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

