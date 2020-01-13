Cassondra Marie Hollie, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cassondra Marie Hollie, age 32, of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born on December 13, 1987 in Danbury, Connecticut, the daughter of Kenneth Ray Rigg and Maria Lynne (James) Molder.

She married David Hollie in 2016 and has lived in Warren most of her life.

Cassondra was a caring mother to her six children and the matriarch to her siblings.

She loved spending time at the beach and playing bingo.

Cassondra is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Ray Rigg.



She is survived by her husband, David Hollie of Warren; her mother and stepfather, Maria and Richard (RJ) Molder of Crawfordville, Florida; two great-grandmothers, Martha James of Orange City Florida and Louise Brooks of Warren; grandmother, Lynn Williams of Warren; grandparents, Larry and Junita James of Cortland; one daughter, Norina Morgan; five sons, Barry Adkins III, Norman Morgan III, Cason Morgan, Davion Hollie and Davell Hollie all of Warren; two brothers, Zachery (Amber) Rigg of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Kasey (Karina) Rigg of Warren, Ohio; four half-sisters, Jody (Vince) Hill of Champion, Ohio, Amber (Carlos) Aviles of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Christian (Curtis) Withrow of Brunswick, Ohio and Jessica Mansell of Cleveland, Ohio and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Per Cassondra’s wishes and prior to cremation she desired to become an organ donor in which she passed on the gift of life from herself to several other donor recipients. Her organ’s will restore life’s promise for many families.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences online at www.jamesfuneralhome.com.

