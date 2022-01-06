LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Sue Robison, age 78 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus of Newton Falls.

She was born on February 14, 1943 in Syracuse, New York, the daughter of the late Ray Brooks Johnson and Violet Mae (Thompson) Johnson.

Carolyn married the love of her life, Harold Franklin Robison in October 1959 and they enjoyed almost 34 years of together until he passed away on July 4, 1993.

She was a housewife and lived in Lake Milton, Ohio since 1976, formerly of Warren, Ohio.

Carolyn enjoyed puzzle books, walking on the beach at Lake Milton, riding her bike and especially watching her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; one still born baby boy, Harold Robison, Jr. and one brother, Kenneth Johnson.

Carolyn is survived by one daughter, Cynthia Robison of Warren, Ohio; one son, Robert (Bonnie) Robison of Lake Milton, Ohio; one sister, Geneva Tyson of Bridgeport, West Virginia; five brothers, Jim (Vicki) Johnson of Salem, West Virginia, Joe (Brenda) Johnson of Nutter Fort, West Virginia, Mike (Charlotte) Johnson of Warren, Ohio, Dave Johnson of Hepzibah, West Virginia and Brooks Johnson of Salem, West Virginia; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the Spurgeon Funeral Home, 212 Front Street, West Union, WV 26456 on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with calling hours from 11:00 a.m .- 1:00 p.m.

Carolyn will be laid to rest next to her husband, Harold, at Freeman Cemetery Wabash Addition in West Union, West Virginia.

The family prefers that masks be worn while attending the services.

Our mother’s favorite color was red and if you have something in red, please wear it in honor of her. I have a feeling it would make her smile.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.