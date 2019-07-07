Carolyn Louise (Ray) Gaston, Lordstown, Ohio – Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Louise (Ray) Gaston, 79, of Lordstown, entered into eternal life on Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family, after courageously battling Alzheimer’s Disease for the last ten years.

“Carly” was born in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on January 20, 1940, the daughter of the late Charles Vanleer and Anna (Haag) Ray.

She was married to Melvin E. Gaston, of Brookville, Pennsylvania, on December 19, 1959 and they enjoyed 59 years together. They moved to Newton Falls, Ohio in 1966, where they raised their five children.

Survivors include her husband, Melvin Gaston; son, Kevin and (Dawn) Gaston; daughters, Kim and (Rich) Miller, Sue and (Bill) Coleman and Lori Gaston and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Charles and Anna Ray; her daughter, Tracy Gaston and her grandson, David Miller.

A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date and the family requests in lieu of flowers and cards, monetary donations be made to “Team Carly” for the Mahoning County 2019 “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” charity.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

