NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ruth Earl, age 66, formerly of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on November 20, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Floyd Everett Johns, Jr. and Ida Mae (Gamble) Johns.

Carol married Robert A. Earl on August 26, 2000 and they have enjoyed 15 years of marriage together.

She lived in Warren for one year and was formerly of Craig Beach, Ohio.

Carol worked as a laborer for Delta Systems in Streetsboro and retired in 2000.

She has attended church at the Newton Falls First Church of God and now attends church with her daughter at the North-Mar Church in Warren.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Earl Johns and one sister, Dorothy and Charles Smith.

She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie and JP Nelson, of North Canton, Ohio and Susan and Ali Bany Bakkar, of Youngstown; one sister, Doris Blackhurst of Newton Falls; one brother, Floyd and Tina Johns, of Zanesville, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Kyle, Morgan, Okie, Sam, Sierra, Christine, Carlos, Angeni, Amir and Adam and one great-grandson, Dean Thomas Brooks.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jennifer Dorn officiating.

Calling hours will be on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. at the funeral home.

Carol will be laid to rest at Vaughn Cemetery in Lake Milton.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 in her memory.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.