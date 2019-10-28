Carol Ruby “Mimi” Byrd, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ruby “Mimi” Byrd, age 83, formerly of Windham, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Newton Falls.

She was born on May 9, 1936 in Weston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Jake Nolan and Tressie (Mick) Nolan.

Carol married the love of her life, Calvin F. Byrd on January 2, 1954 and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage until he passed away on March 23, 2007.

Carol worked for a short while in the home healthcare industry but mostly was a homemaker.

Carol was a longtime member of the Church of the Nazarene in Windham and she enjoyed going to garage sales, cooking, bingo and going to the casinos with her family and friends.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Calvin; son, Larry Byrd; two sisters and five brothers.

She is survived by her children: daughters, Sherry (Matt) Myers of Garrettsville, Ohio, Marlene (Troy) Richman of Polk, Ohio and Twila Dyson of Newton Falls; two sons, Kevin Byrd of Garrettsville and Tim Byrd (Missy Dean) of Youngstown; ten grandchildren, Rob Myers, Frank Hedge, Derick Hedge, Larry Hayes, Marjie Byrd, Alisha Bazil, Tori Dyson, Tara Byrd, Kayla Byrd and Alyssa Hammonds and nine great-grandchildren, four sisters and one brother.

Per Carol’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Carol will be laid to rest with her husband Calvin in Windham Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

