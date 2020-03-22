Carol Lynn Young, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Lynn (Richter) Young, age 68, of Southington, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on May 3, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jesse James Richter and Madeline Virginia (Garrettson) Richter.

Carol married the loved of her life, Donald Lee Young on May 13, 1994 and he passed away after 3 years of marriage on July 31, 1997. She has lived in Southington for the past 16 years, formerly of Newton Falls.

Carol graduated from Niles McKinley High School in the Class of 1969 and was housewife raising her 5 children.

Carol loved flowers, baking, her dogs and babysitting her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald and 4 brothers; Jesse, Harry, Daniel and David Richter.

She is survived by 4 daughters, Valerie and Debra Finegan of Southington, Jenny and Douglas Bowman of Canfield, Ohio, Vicky Culver of Gallatin, Tennessee, Mandy and Paul Miller of Youngstown, Ohio; 1 son, Jon and Michele Miller of Hubbard, Ohio; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Per Carol’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no calling hours or funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440.

