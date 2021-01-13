Carol Kamens, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Kamens, age 79 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 11, 2021 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

She was born on July 5, 1941 in New York City, New York, the daughter of the late George and Lillian (Goetz) Wall. She later moved with her family to the upstate river town of Callicoon, New York.

Carol earned two master’s degrees from The State University of New York and published in the fields of public opinion, library administration and Pennsylvania history.

Her library career spanned 50 years with positions at Shippensburg University, Kent State University, Youngstown State University and Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Newton Falls.

She served on the Newton Falls Exempted Village School Board, including a term as its President.

Carol enjoyed gardening. She was an avid sports fan, whether for the Newton Falls Tigers, multiple college teams and of course the Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Memories of Carol will be carried on by her loving family: her beloved husband of 44 years, Harry Kamens; a son, George Kamens of Boise, Idaho; her daughter, Helen (Will) Kamens Horton, PhD of State College, Pennsylvania; her brother, Richard (Karen) Wall; her grandson, Henry Horton; her several nieces and a nephew.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marilyn Eden.

No services will be held due to the Covid-19. Friends wishing to honor her are encouraged to make a donation, in her honor to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation- Breast Cancer Research.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



