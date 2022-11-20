NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol G. (McGill) Morrison, age 85, formerly of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Richfield Health Center in Roanoke, Virignia.

She was born on October 1, 1937 in Hazelgreen, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ted McGill and Carrie I. (Wright) McGill.

She married the love of her life, Reginald E. Morrison, on September 6, 1955 and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage together, until he passed away on November 13, 2016.

She and her husband owned and operated the Newton Lanes Entertainment Center in Newton Falls from 1977 – 1997. She also worked as an assembly line worker at Packard Electric for nine years, retiring in 1976.

She and her husband watched the Shepherds Chapel on TV on Sundays. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reginald; one son, Robert Morrison; one sister, Emogene McGill and two brothers, Porter and Eldon McGill.

Memories of Carol will be carried on by her loving family; one daughter, Roxanna Crowe of Sun City Center, Florida; one son, Bryan (Cathy) Morrison of Newton Falls; one daughter-in-law, Rene Morrison of Cary, North Carolina; her two sisters, Lou Ella Starcher of Roanoke, Virignia and Joanna Byrd of Hazelgreen, West Virignia and four grandchildren, Jason Stefaniak of Newton Falls, Taylor and Andrew Morrison of Cary, North Carolina and Monique and Todd Bennett of Kent, Ohio and two great-granddaughters, Acacia Stefanik and Lilluth Garibay.

Per Carol’s wishes, Cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time.

