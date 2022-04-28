NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Sherman “Yegg” Yeager, Sr., age 85 of Newton Falls, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 of natural causes.

He was born on July 18, 1936 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late John William Yeager and Naomi Jean (Chalker) Yeager.

Carl was a 1955 gradate of Berlin Center High School.

Carl retired in February 1998 from Mahoning County Engineers as an equipment operator for 19 years; the last 14 years as a semi driver. Carl also worked at Republic Steel in Niles Ohio as an overhead crane man for several years before.

He married Ruth Helen Brown on July 18, 1975 and they shared over 46 wonderful years of marriage together.

Carl attended the First Baptist Church of Newton Falls in the last days of his life.

He loved camping with Ohio Good Sam Chapter 22 Happy Travelers, motorcycling, basketball, baseball, horseshoes, member of the NHPA. He and Ruth spent several years camping in Florida during the winter months. Carl really loved his dogs, Tinker and Maggie May.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and sister-in-law, John Mahlon and Daniel Lee and wife, Ruby Yeager.

Left to cherish and carry on Carl’s memories are his wife, Ruth H. Yeager of Newton Falls; daughters, Cheryl (Mark) Gamble of Hudson, Ohio, Deborah (Chris) Linamen of Chino Hills, California and Rhonda Elston of Battle Ground, Washington; sons, Carl S. Yeager, Jr. of Lordstown, Ohio and Doug Brown of Cannon Beach, Oregon; sister, Darthella (Don) Sallaz of North Jackson, Ohio; sister-in-aw; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls two hours prior to service time, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., on Monday, May 2, 2022. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Spurlock officiating.

Carl will be laid to rest at Berlin West Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions be made in Carl honor the the First Baptist Church of Newton Falls, 2640 S. Canal Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

