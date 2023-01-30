BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl R. Coombs, age 94 of Braceville, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal life on Sunday January 29, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on August 29, 1928 in Morgantown, West Virginia the son of the late Wilbur Ralph Coombs and Margaret Catherine (Reiner) Coombs.

He married the love of his life, Velma June (Peggy) Stiles on July 4, 1950 and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage together until she passed away on November 27, 2017.

Carl has lived in Braceville since 1956. formerly of Morgantown, West Virginia.

He served his country faithfully in the US Air Force from 1946- 1950 attaining the rank of Sergeant.

After returning from the service he worked at Sterling Faucet Company in Morgantown, West Virginia from 1950-1956, RMI Titanium from 1956-1959, Taylor Winfield from 1960-1977, and General Motors Lordstown as a Tool & Die Maker from 1978-1995.

He was a member of the Delightful Evangelical Church in Southington for many years. He loved spending time with his family, and tinkering around with equipment in his barn.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents, wife Peggy, and two sister-in-laws; June Coombs, and Agnes Coombs.

He is survived by; two sons: Carl Lynn Coombs, Brian M. Coombs both of Braceville, and one brother: William Coombs of Morgantown, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday February 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Grantz officiating. Calling hours will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Carl with be laid to rest beside his wife Peggy at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Morgantown, West Virginia.

