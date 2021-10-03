Carl Lee Murray, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Lee Murray, age 88, of Warren, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Community Skilled Healthcare in Warren.

He was born on March 22, 1933 in Clarksburg, West Virginia the son of the late Carl Edward Murray and Marie Ida (Smith) Murray.

Carl married Elizabeth Lazzio on July 5, 1969 and they enjoyed 18 years of marriage until she passed away on January 12, 1987.

He has lived in Warren most of his life, and went to Howland High School.

Carl served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, after returning home, he worked at Copperweld Steel for over 30 years and retired in 2001.

Carl loved going on long country rides, putting together puzzles and doing things with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Elizabeth; a son, Carl J. Murray and a grandson, Joshua Murray.

Carl is survived by a brother, Charles William Murray of Newton Falls.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services.

Carl will be laid to rest next to his wife, Elizabeth, at Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.