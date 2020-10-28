Carl Eugene Foreman, Sr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Eugene Foreman, Sr. age 87 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home.

He was born on May 10, 1933 in Russellville, Illinois the son of the late Everett Foreman and Dorothy May (Smith) Foreman.

Carl married Carole Louise Hammond on February 3, 1957 and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage together until she passed away on January 10, 2016.

Carl served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1973 and retired as a Staff Sergeant.

He is a member of the Newton Falls First Baptist Church and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.

Carl loved going to the horse race track with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carole, one brother James Foreman, one son Douglas Foreman and one step grandson Jeremy Riley.

Carl is survived by: three daughters: Kathy & James Hogue of Newton Falls, Lisa Foreman of Newton Falls, Susan and Clarence Riley of Howland, Ohio, two sons: Carl Foreman Jr of Niles, Michael Foreman of Cortland, Ohio, two sisters: Julia Harrington of Birds, Illinois, Linda and Ron Hoalt of Palestine, Illinois, three brothers: Jack and Linda Foreman of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, Archie and Verna Foreman of Valpraiso, Indiana, Robert and Sharon Foreman of Lawrenceville, Illinois ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Ronnie Crawford officiating. Calling hours will be one hour prior to service time from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow. Carl will be laid to rest beside his wife Carole at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com



