Carl E. Sharps, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl E. Sharps, 91 of Southington, Ohio, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Briarfield Manor, Austintown, Ohio.

He was born in Newburg, West Virginia, September 13, 1928, the son of Henry Sankey and Nora May Larew Sharps.

Carl was retired from Warren Space Center, Lordstown, Ohio.

He is survived by three children, Diane and (Gary) McCoy of Mebane, North Carolina, David and (Nancy) Sharps of Southington, Ohio and Douglas and (Donna) Sharps also of Southington, Ohio; five granddaughters, Janie and (Michael) Lemaster of Hurdle Mills, North Carolina, Amanda and (Joshua) Martin of Southington, Ohio, Heather and (Joel) Brosius of Garrettsville, Ohio, Bethany Sharps of Warren and Brittany Sharps of Morgantown, West Virginia; five great-grandchildren, Jack Lemaster, Drew Lemaster, Tavon Martin, Kyler Martin and Madelyn Brosius; one sister, Naomi “Dolly” Smeltzer of Warren, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceeded in death by his wife of 52 years, Betty Lou Moon Sharps (2002); a son, Dennis Scott Sharps (2013); eight brothers, Dennis, James, John, Blaine, Archie, Dale, Cecil and Raymond; five sisters, Enid, Bertha, Genevieve, Opal and Edith.

In light of the recent worldwide occurrences dealing with the COVID-19, immediate family only will be gathering for a private burial service.

In lieu of flowers, Carl’s wishes are donations be made to Scotch Hill Bethel Community Association P.O. Box 151, Newburg, WV 26410.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

A television tribute will air Monday, July 13, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.