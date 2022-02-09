NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Homer Chapman, age 94 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on September 4, 1927, in Newton Falls, Ohio, the son of the late Archie Homer Chapman and Leota (Fullwiler) Chapman. Bruce was very fortunate to have had a wonderful stepmother, Dorothy Kilgore Chapman that helped raise him.

Bruce married Lillian Geddes in June of 1951 and sadly she passed away in August of 1953. He then married Betty Bridge on September 26, 1954 and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage together.

He attended an engineering school in Chicago.

Bruce was a machinist for Taylor Winfield for 34 years until his retirement.

He served his country in the U.S. Navy with the Seabees 83rd Construction Battalion during the WWII from 1944-1946.

Bruce enjoyed working on motors, going to flea markets, fishing and watching sports. He especially liked watching football and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers games.

He was a faithful member of the First Church of God and loved to serve Jesus as he served others.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Grace Porter, Lavera Billock and Viola Harden.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Chapman; two daughters, Linda Lee Chapman of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Gloria and Tom Rutan of Newton Falls; five sons, Rev. Ryan and Linda Chapman of Fishers, Indiana, Jon and Barb Chapman of Newton Falls, Bruce and Linda Chapman, Jr. of Warren, Bob and Lisa Chapman of Newton Falls and Timothy and Cathy Chapman of Newton Falls, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He dearly loved his family.

Per Bruce’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life service will be at the Newton Falls First Church of God on Saturday, February 12, 2022. A time of gathering for family and friends will take place 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with the service following. Pastor Jennifer Dorn and Rev. Ryan Chapman will officiate.

He will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren, Ohio.

The family has asked that all donations please be made to the Newton Falls First Church of God, 426 West Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in his memory.

