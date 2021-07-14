Brian Scott Simmons, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian S. Simmons, age 36 of Warren, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born on July 29, 1984 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles W. Simmons and Linda L. (Iser) Simmons-Davis.

He lived in Warren all of his life and graduated from Labrae High School in the Class of 2003.

Brian worked as a builder at Kraftmaid Cabinetry in Middlefield.

He enjoyed hunting, listening to music, watching the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes football and he especially loved spending time and playing with his kids.

Brian is preceded in death by his grandparents and his stepmother, Barbara Simmons.

He is survived by his father, Charles W. Simmons of Leavittsburg; his mother and stepfather, Linda and Ben Davis of Warren; his fiancée, Delaney Brown of Southington; two daughters, MacKenna and Kaylyn of Leavittsburg; two sons, Landon of Newton Falls and Colson of Southington; two brothers, Michael and Luetta Simmons of Warren and Allen and Angie Simmons of Champion; two stepsisters, Laurie and Gary Ross of Warren and Nikki and Jason Brubaker of Atwater, Ohio and two stepbrothers, Benjamin and Holly Davis, Jr. of Warren and Robert Brubaker of Arkansas.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. with Ben Davis officiating.

Brian will be laid to rest at Lordstown Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

