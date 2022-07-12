NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda S. Morrison age 74 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday July 10, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on April 27, 1948 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold Lee Talkington & Maxine Lenore (Hurst) Talkington.

She married the love of her life, Walter E. Morrison on July 10, 1968 and they have enjoyed the past 54 years of marriage together.

Brenda lived in Newton Falls for 50 years formerly of East Liverpool, Ohio.

She was a housewife and seamstress. She also worked for Clean & Quick Laundromat in Newton Falls for three years.

She was a member of the Newton Falls Amvets Post #112, VFW Post #3332 and the American Legion Post #236.

Brenda enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, reading, doing puzzles, volunteering and helping others.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, and three sons Brian, Brad and Randy Morrison and one brother Dennis Talkington.

She is survived by: her husband Walter E. Morrison of Newton Falls; her daughter Tonia and Michael Lewis of Rootstown; her brother Thomas Talkington of Newton Falls; her three grandchildren Cody and Devon Morrison and Adam(Amanda) Lewis; her three great-grandchildren Audrianna Davis, Alyvia Lewis, Michael Lewis, and by many extended family and friends.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Ken Kline officiating.

There will be a luncheon at the VFW in Newton Falls following the services.

Cremation will follow the service.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either: the Newton Falls VFW Post #3332 433 Arlington Blvd. Newton Falls, OH 44444 or the Amvets Post #112 37 West Broad St. Newton Falls, OH 44444 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.