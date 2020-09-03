Brenda Kay Martin, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Kay Martin, age 57 formerly of Lake Milton, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday morning, September 3, 2020 at the Pinnacle Rehabilitation & Nursing Home in Tallmadge, Ohio.

She was born on June 19, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William H. VanHorn and Wilda (Hanna) VanHorn.

Brenda had lived in Lake Milton for over 30 years formerly of Warren.

She was owned and operated B & R Cleaning Service for nine years before retiring in 2006.

Brenda enjoyed camping, cooking and spending time with her children.

Memories of Brenda will be carried on by her loving family: her three daughters, Sarina Vesa of Youngstown, Michelle (Todd) Grimes of North Canton and Nichole Martin of Newton Falls; her one sister, Jane Ann Langley of Salt Lake City, Utah; her four brothers, Bill (Cathy) VanHorn of Buckeye, Arizona, Donald (Grace) VanHorn of Warren, Ronnie VanHorn of Akron and Larry (Linda) VanHorn of Copley; her ex husband, Robert Martin of Newton Falls and her two grandchildren, Chanzell Vesa and Mallory Grimes.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents and one son, Derek Robert Martin.

Per Brenda’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.



She will be laid to rest in Highland Memorial Park in Alliance, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



