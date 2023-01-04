WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon L. Bush, Age 30, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

He leaves behind his father, Dennis L. Bush; and mother, Deborah J. Bush, both of Warren.

Brandon will be remembered for his infectious smile and captivating personality. He loved his profession as a pipe welder and had made his living in that field for the past 10 years. In his spare time, he spent the light of day at numerous golf courses and was a member at Riverview Golf Course. Brandon also had acquired a passion for bass fishing and was strictly catch and release. He gave his all and then 110 percent when he put his mind to something – all the way or no way, no in between.

He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

“We love you, B, Beezer, momma’s boy (lol) for the guys at work or Brandon.

You will be forever in our hearts.”

He was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew L. Bush; and his grandparents, Francis and Betty Bush.

There will be no services. Brandon was laid to rest in Newton Falls Cemetery.

Any material contributions can be donated to Riverview Golf Course, in memory of Brandon L. Bush.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 E. Broad St. Newton Falls, OH 44444, 330-872-5440. Family and friends may view his obituary online or send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.