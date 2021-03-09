Bonnie Lee (Honeycutt) Forrest, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Lee (Honeycutt) Forrest age 86 passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Southington on Monday March 8, 2021.

Bonnie was born on February 4, 1935 in Johnson City, Tennessee, the daughter of Nathan and Maggie B. (Clark) Honeycutt.

Bonnie came from a large southern family and had seven siblings. When she was in 11th grade, she moved to Ohio with her oldest sister, Vesta Anderson, who she remained best friends with up until Vesta’s passing in 2012.

She graduated from Leavittsburg High School in 1953 and went on to work at Packard Electric.

On February 11, 1956 she married George R. Forrest Jr. at St. Mary’s church in Warren, Ohio. The couple had just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Bonnie and George resided in Southington for the entirety of her married life and had three children, two sons George III and Michael and a daughter, Amy Lee.

She was active in Southington’s PTO and her three children’s sporting events and school activities. She was also involved with the Trumbull-Champion Field Trial Association.

Bonnie was a wonderful cook and loved to have her whole family over for Sunday dinners. She loved to make spaghetti and meatballs, which her great grandkids would beg her to make anytime they were at her house. Bonnie loved to garden, and some of her prized flowers were featured in the paper. After her husband’s retirement, they traveled the country extensively in their conversion van, seeing all the sights along the way. Later in life, they spent their winters in Labelle, Florida with their friends and family. Bonnie was extremely adventurous and always up for anything. She loved to decorate her home, play cards, read books and learn new things. She recently discovered Netflix, and thought it was the greatest invention since sliced bread. Bonnie was very involved in her 4 grandkids and 5 great-grandkids (Tatum, Kellan, Kennedy, Jackson & Jameson) lives. They affectionately called her Gigi and she was ever-present in all of their lives. She never missed a game, a graduation, a school event, or a birthday. She was their biggest fan throughout their lives. Gigi embodied the definitions of grace, empathy, strength, courage, and kindness. She always had a smile on her face and gave the best hugs.

Bonnie leaves behind her loving husband and life partner of 65 years, George R. Forrest Jr, her daughter & son-in-law Amy Lee & Sean Burke of Howland. Her grandson, Michael Forrest Jr. and his wife Melissa of London, Ohio and her three granddaughters, Tiffany (Jim) Lee Ciletti, Kellie (Ryan) Witkoski and Bethany (Michael) Thrasher, all of Howland, Ohio as well as her five great-grandkids.

Sadly, Bonnie was preceded in death by her two beloved sons. She missed both of them immensely and her family takes great comfort knowing that she has been reunited with her boys. She was also greeted by her 7 brothers and sisters, as well as her parents.

Due to the pandemic the family will be holding a private memorial service to honor Bonnie’s life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.