NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bobbi Manovich, age 66, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on April 30, 1955 in Westmoreland County, Pennslyvania, the daughter of the Robert J. Ramaley and Mary L. (Mottola) Ramaley.

Bobbi was a 1973 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

She has lived in Newton Falls for the past 44 years, formerly of Warren, Ohio. Bobbi enjoyed writing poetry, reading, flowers, gardening, cooking, and especially watching her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memories of Bobbi will be carried on by her loving family; her daughter, Sara Baryak of Newton Falls; her son, Nicholas and Ashley Manovich of Girard, Ohio; sister, Sandy and Jeff Limber of Warren; brother, Keith and Belinda Ramaley of Bazetta, Ohio; five grandchildren, Madison, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Nora and Nikolai and one great-granddaughter, Zoei.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 12:00pm with Father David Merzweiler officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow the funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444, (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.