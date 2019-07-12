Blanche Irene Jones, North Jackson, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Blanche Irene Jones, age ,90, formerly of North Jackson, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born on June 3, 1929 in Milton Township, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard E. Klingeman and Alene Nellie (Cline) Klingeman.

She married Richard E. Jones, Sr. on July 24, 1946 and enjoyed 56 years of marriage together until his passing on June 12, 2002.

Blanche has lived in Newton Falls since 2002, formerly of North Jackson and Lake Milton, Ohio.

She worked as a medical receptionist for Drs. Robert L. Jenkins and Stewart G. Patton for many years retiring in 1991.

Blanche was a member of the First Federated Church in North Jackson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; two sisters, Elsie Obenauf and Dorothy Gatrell and one grandson, Justin Jones.

She is survived by one son, Rick (Diana) Jones, Jr. of Newton Falls; one sister, Helen Klingaman of Athens, Ohio; two grandchildren, Richard (Anna) Jones III of Longwood, Florida and Donald E. Ramunno of Longwood, Florida; four great- grandchildren, Richard Jones, Jasmine Jones, Mateo Jones and Isabella Jones and one great-great-granddaughter, Alice Jones.

Per Blanche’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Blanche will be laid to rest beside her husband, Richard, at Jackson Township Cemetery in North Jackson, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.