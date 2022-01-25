NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Anne Quinn-Benedict, age 88 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Blossom Hill Health Care Residence in Huntsburg, Ohio.

She was born on February 3, 1933 in Newton Falls, Ohio, the daughter of the late Hugh Thomas Morgan and Ann (Hakunda) Morgan.

Beverly married William J. Quinn on June 27, 1953 and they enjoyed 37 years of marriage together until he passed away on July 28, 1990. Then she married Robert Benedict and he survives.

She has lived in Newton Falls her entire life and was a member of the First Christian Church.

Beverly ran the Senior Citizens Van Program at the community center for over 15 years.

She loved traveling and spending time with all her friends and family.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, William Quinn; one sister, Shirley Morgan and one brother, Hugh Morgan.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Benedict of Newton Falls; one daughter, Kathie Quinn of Newton Falls; two sons, Thomas Quinn of Newton Falls and William (Pam) Quinn, Jr. of Portland, Oregon; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends at the James Funeral Home on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Beverly will be laid to rest beside her first husband, William, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.