Beverly Ann Jones, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Jones, age 77, a lifetime resident of Lake Milton passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown, Ohio.

She was born on December 24, 1942 in Ravenna, Ohio the daughter of the late Perry May and Elizabeth Jane (LaRose) May.

Beverly worked at Jackson-Milton High School as a school bus aide for 15 years retiring in 2008.

She was a resident of Lake Milton all of her life.

Beverly loved reading, planting flowers and was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan. She also was a devoted mother to her family, grandkids and loved her pets especially her cats and dogs.

She is preceded in death by only her parents.

Memories of Beverly will be carried on by her loving family: her three sons, Ken Jones, Jr. of Austintown, Ohio, Scott Jones of Lake Milton, Ohio and Pat Jones of Lake Milton, Ohio; her one sister, Bonnie Jackson of Newton Falls and her five grandchildren, Casey, Rachael, Kristen, Sean and Elena and one great-granddaughter, Dorian.

Cremation has taken place.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has made the decision to have services at a later date.

She will be laid to rest beside her mother Elizabeth at Palmyra West Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

