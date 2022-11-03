CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Ferry, 75, passed away peacefully at her longtime home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 after a lengthy illness.

Bev was born on June 29, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Vern and Helen Raznoff Hall.

Bev graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1965.

After graduation, she worked for the Social Security Administration in Warren for 13 years. She then worked for 18 years as a secretary at Larry’s Truck Electric until she retired in 1996.

Bev was an active member of Bazetta Christian Church for over 40 years.

She enjoyed gardening, mowing the grass, watching the Game Show Network and hosting family gatherings. The thing she most enjoyed was her family, especially her grandchildren.

Bev is survived by her devoted husband, Frank Albert Ferry, whom she married on December 2, 1972; daughter, Heather (Robert) Faler of Leavittsburg; stepson, who she raised as her own, James (Rose) Ferry of Fowler; stepdaughter, Debra Bowers of Las Vegas; six grandchildren, Billy Kalogeras, Kayla, Kyle and Connor Ferry and Cole and Charlie Faler; one great-granddaughter, Deanna Kalogeras; a sister, Barbara Bash of Warren, as well as many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Helen Hall.

Special thanks to University Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Specialty Select Hospital Fairhill and ProMedica Hospice during her nine month illness.

Friends may call the Bazetta Christian Church in Cortland on Monday, November 7, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. when the funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Vienna, Ohio.

Monetary donations can be made to Bazetta Christian Church, 4131 Hoagland Blackstub Road, Cortland, OH 44410 in Beverly’s name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330)872-5440.

