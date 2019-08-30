Beulah Mae Szczurek, Southington, Ohio – Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beulah Mae Szczurek, known to her friends as Boots, age 95, formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born November 24, 1923 in Advance, Arkansas and grew up in Warren, Ohio with her parents Hazel Minerva (Dillion) and Harry James Baughman.

She graduated from Warren G Harding High School, class of June 1941.

Boots joined the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve and was sworn in on April 28, 1944 in Washington D.C. She did her basic training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and then was stationed in San Francisco. Her job, at the Depot of Supplies was to keep track of supplies/parts for tanks and airplanes. It was there that she met Joseph Francis Szczurek (with his irresistible smile and blue eyes) and they were married on December 23, 1944. Boots was honorably discharged October 26, 1945 as a Private First Class.

Beulah lived most of her life in Southington, Ohio, where she bravely and proudly raised seven children. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, 4-H Mom, horse show Mom, The Ohio State University Buckeye Mom, diehard Cleveland Indians fan and a proud Grandma (Baba). She was a very talented crafter and seamstress, creating incredible crochet and beaded items, including a wedding dress and a few prom dresses. She also enjoyed flower gardening, traveling (especially to Hawaii), rescuing homeless cats and going to the casinos with her friends. She loved the companionship of her cats but also loved her dogs; especially that of her latest friend, Lucy. Her favorite musicians included Andy Williams and Gene Autry.

Our Mom was a very strong and tenacious person and instilled that mindset in all of us. She continued serving her country by assisting local veteran organizations in any way she could and by being a member of the Southington American Legion Post #751, where she served as Commandant.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph of 68 years; her daughters, Dr. Judith Szczurek-Bourne and Mary Kathryn Pawcio; her sister, Mary Ella Curtiss; her brother, Willis Dean Baughman and her grandson, David Michael Szczurek.

Mom is survived and will be sorely missed by daughters, Patricia Szczurek (Buddy Manos) of Newton Township, Ohio and Elizabeth Szczurek-Raub (Randy Raub) of Waseca, Minnesota; sons, Michael (Carol), Richard and David (Lenett) Szczurek, all of Southington, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A military service will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow the service.

Donations can be made in her memory to the American Legion Post #751, 3145 Warren Burton Road, Southington, OH 44470 or to TNR of Warren, Inc., 2428 Elm Road, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.