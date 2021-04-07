Betty Lou Yost, Bazetta, Ohio

BAZETTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou Yost, of Bazetta, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born on April 19, 1933 in Tyler City, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ernest Ball and Edna Mae (Lemasters) Ball.

She married Clair Liddle in 1952 and the enjoyed 35 years of marriage together before he passed away in 1987. Betty Lou married the second love of her life, Roger F. Yost on May 21, 1990 and have spent 30 years of marriage together.

She had lived in Bazetta for many years, formerly of Windham.

She worked at Packard Electric for 31-1/2 years before retiring in 1990.

Betty enjoyed collecting anything Pennzoil, reading books and her biggest joy was spending time with her family.

Betty was a member of the Champion Christian Church, Crescent Chapter, Eastern Star of Garrettsville, where she was Past Matron for three years: 1980, 1987, 1994 and Past Grand Easter Chapter #7, the Scarlet Bonnets, the Red Hat Club and the Windham Friday Club for over 46 years.

She is survived by her husband, Roger F. Yost of Bazetta; her daughters, Lou Ann Kilgore of Bazetta and Jo Claire (Mike) Robertson of Denair, California; her son, Tom (Brenda) Liddle of Windham; her stepsons, R. Michael (Deborah) Yost of Champion, John (Lois) Yost of Katy, Texas and James (Robin) Yost of Cortland; her 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at James Funeral Home on Saturday, April 10, 2021 with Rev. Ken Hopkins officiating.

She will be laid to rest beside her first husband, Clair Liddle.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street West, Warren, OH 44481, in memory of Betty Lou Yost.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Edwin (Bud) Weigle.

