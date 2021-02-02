Betty Lou Sheldon, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Sheldon, age 89, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on November 19, 1931, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Dorsey Burl Smith and Esta Mae (Duty) Smith.

Betty married the love of her life, Raymond R. Sheldon, Sr., on August 6, 1953. They have enjoyed the past 67 years of marriage together.

She dearly loved her children and grandchildren.

They have lived in Hubbard for the last six years, formerly of Newton Falls.

Betty worked as an accounts manager for the DeBartolo Corporation and retired in 1978.

She was an active member of the Newton Falls First Church of God for many years and was a member of the Blue Star Mothers, the Columbiana Women’s Club and the Prayer Chain at her church.

Betty loved her dogs, especially her newest one, “Daisy.” She enjoyed playing cards, especially “Hand and Foot” and gardening. She also designed and built several ponds and waterfalls in her gardens. Her favorite pastime, though, was sending beautifully handwritten notes and cards to her family and friends over the years.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Wayne (Kip) Kipling; three brothers and five sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond R. Sheldon, Sr. of Hubbard, Ohio; one daughter, Amy McFarland of Newton Falls; six sons, Randy (Monica) Sheldon of Niles, Ohio, Kevin Sheldon of Diamond, Ohio, Rich (Beth) Sheldon of Columbiana, Ohio, Todd (Wyletta) Sheldon of Wyoming, Scott (Judith) Sheldon of Oregon and Tim Sheldon of West Farmington, Ohio; one brother, Johnny (Ruth) Smith of Champion, Ohio; 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.



Private family services will be held.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her son, “Kip,” at Paradise Cemetery in Canfield, Ohio.

The family requests that donations in memory of Betty be made to Heart to Hearts Ministries, 100 County Line Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

