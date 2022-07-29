BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Underwood, age 89 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away into eternal rest on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born on April 22, 1933, in West Union, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Edgar Underwood and Shirley (Spurr) Underwood.

Betty had lived for over 20 years in Mahoning County and was formerly of Newton Falls.

She was a self-employed nanny/babysitter for most of her life and also owned her own beauty shop.

She was a lifetime member of the Pricetown United Methodist Church.

Betty loved her cats, playing cards and spending time with the children she cared for.

Preceding her in death were her father in 1976 and her mother in 1982.

Betty was an only child but she went on to find a new family whom she became a part of with the family of Patricia Morris (Keith) of Boardman, Holly Morris Malie (Michael) of Boardman, Jennifer Morris Britton (Bill) of Poland, Thomas Morris (Andrea) of Boardman, Patrick Morris (Kelly) of Austintown and Angelique Morris of Boardman. Betty also loved her grandchildren, Arabella Malie, Jacob Manteghi, Zachary Manteghi, Thomas Morris, Lucas Morris, Maggie Morris, Andrew Fernback and Amelia Fernback.

Betty was also known and loved as Aunt Betty by Jeannie Sowers, Terri Scudder, Crystal Heyborne of Cleveland, Diane Estes and Vicky Preble of Maine and John Clegg of Arkansas. Betty wanted to recognize her dear friends, Kathy (Bill) Lambert of Lake Milton and her childhood friend, Barbara Carr of Florida.

Betty wanted to thank all for being so kind and for everything they did for her. She wanted them to know that she loved them all.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m, with Pastor Bob Quaintance officiating.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her parents at Vaughn Cemetery in Lake Milton, Ohio.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either: the Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or the American Foundation for the Blind, 1401 South Clark Street, Suite 730, Arlington, VA 22202 in her memory.

