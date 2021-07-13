Betty Ann Small, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Ann Small, age 81 of Braceville, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday morning, July 12, 2021 at the Windsor House of Champion of natural causes.

She was born on September 26, 1939 in Jackson, Mississippi, the daughter of the late James E. Bounds and Myrtle (Zapp) Bounds.

Betty enjoyed painting, cooking and photography.

She married the love of her life, Elmer Lee Small, on June 14, 1958 and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage together.

Memories of Betty will be carried on by his loving family: her husband, Elmer L. Small of Braceville; her three sons, Elmer of Wilmington, North Carolina, William and Darlene of Belton, South Carolina and Robert of Wilmington, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Tyler, Spencer, Trevor and Austin; sister, Clemma Ferrell of French Camp, Mississippi and brother, James Bounds of Bay City, Texas.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joyce Pinter

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Jon Pratt officiating. Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m .- 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Betty will be laid to rest at Champion Township Cemetery in Champion, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.